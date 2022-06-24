RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Mega Millions and Powerball drawings this weekend offer a total of $647 million in prizes.

North Carolinians can play Friday night for a Mega Millions jackpot worth $312 million annuity, or $173.6 million in cash.

On Saturday night, they can play for the Powerball jackpot worth $335 million annuity, or $188 million in cash.

“It’s unusual to see both jackpots this high and this close at the same time,” Mark Michalko, the executive director of the North Carolina Education Lottery, said. “Watching these drawings this weekend will be fun, but it would be even more fun if someone in North Carolina wins one, or both, of these jackpots.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are very slim: 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega millions jackpot are even slimmer: 1 in 302.5 million.

To play, purchase a ticket on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.