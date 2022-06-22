AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — A drug bust by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office resulted in three arrests and the seizure of more than half a million dollars worth of drugs.

Deputies made the arrests on June 16. Dezmen Albritton, 20, of Aurora, was charged with four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. He was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $435,000 secured bond.

Chester Brown, 78, of Aurora, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl and trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine. He was confined under a $250,000 secured bond.

Stephanie Hill, 50, of Aurora, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined under a $50,000 secured bond.

The arrests stemmed from Beaufort County investigators making controlled purchases of fentanyl from Albritton. While making those purchases, investigators discovered Albritton was dealing from his mother’s residence on Pamlico Court in Aurora, and his father’s residence located on Fleming Street in Washington. They also discovered he was stashing drugs at Brown’s Aurora residence.

Between June 16-17, investigators and detectives executed search warrants at all three residences. They found approximately three grams of cocaine, 13 grams of fentanyl, 14 pounds of methamphetamine, digital scales and packaging material. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is approximately $650,000, according to a press release.