7 charged in NC’s District 9 ballot fraud case due in court Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Seven people accused of helping rig an election right here in North Carolina will stand before a judge for the first time on Monday.

This all stems from the 2016 election in North Carolina’s 9th congressional district.

We hear a lot about Russian influence on the 2016 election, but this case centers around seven political operatives in Bladen County, which is still without representation in Washington.

At the center of the controversy is a man named McRae Dowless. He was hired by Republican Mark Harris in an effort to win votes in Bladen County.

State investigators accused Dowless of running an “absentee ballot scheme” in which he would pay people to sign up to vote absentee by mail. Then, the people working for him would return to those voters, collect their ballots and bring them to Dowless, according to investigators.

He has been indicted on multiple felony charges. In addition to Dowless, six others were indicted on felony charges of obstruction of justice in connection to the case.

Leslie McCrae Dowless, Lisa M. Britt, Ginger S. Eason, Woody D. Hester, James R. Singletary, Jessica H. Dowless and Kelly Hendrix will all make their first appearances Monday.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now