FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

LINVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – Seven people were injured Friday after a lightning strike on Grandfather Mountain, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials said the seven were on Macrae Peak when the lightning strike happened.

One person hit their head in a fall and was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Another suffered burns from the lightning, officials said.

All other injuries were minor, NWS officials said.