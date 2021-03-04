$7 million bond for NC man accused of sexually assaulting, impregnating 12-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A New Hanover County man is in jail under a $7 million bond after deputies say he sexually assaulted and impregnated a 12-year-old girl last year.

Cory Scott Ross, 28, was arrested on Tuesday on numerous statutory rape and sex offense of a minor charges following his release from prison, jail records indicate.

Cory Scott Ross (Source: NHCSO)

A spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said detectives first received a report of the alleged sexual abuse on July 8, 2020, after the victim went to a doctor’s appointment and found out she was pregnant. A DNA test would later confirm Ross was the father, the spokesperson said.

Ross, who was serving probation and had suspended sentences for prior larceny and breaking and entering convictions, was initially arrested on the sex crime charges the following day — July 9, 2020. After his arrest, Ross was then sent to prison to serve the suspended sentences prior to his arrest on Tuesday, online records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show.

The victim and her family lived in Pender County before moving to New Hanover County. A spokesperson for the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said the agency’s special victims unit initiated the investigation into the alleged sexual abuse.

“Detectives continued the case with investigators with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office as details emerged showing the suspect continued the inappropriate sexual relationship in both jurisdictions,” the Pender County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson stated.

Ross is facing a total of 15 child sex crime charges and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday. He also has another court date set for March 8.

He remains in the New Hanover County jail under a $7 million bond.

