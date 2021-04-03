7 shot, 3 killed in mass shooting at Wilmington house party, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Seven people have been shot and three died in a mass shooting at 7th and Kidder Streets in Wilmington, according to Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams.

A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets killed three and injured four. (Source: WECT)

The shootings happened around midnight.

“There was a house party that was taking place inside of a house,” Williams said. “At least seven people inside were shot and three are deceased. They are not being identified until the next of kin has been notified.”

Williams says they do not have a motive for the shooting.

“We do not feel the general public is in any danger at this time and we are working to get suspects identified,” Williams said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

— CBS 17 contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.