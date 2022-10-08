ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a shootout in Asheville happened early Saturday morning.

The initial report was about gunfire in western Asheville around 1 a.m.

More gunfire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Patton Avenue, which is U.S. 23/19, also in western Asheville, according to a police news release.

When police arrived, they found a car that had at least six bullet holes.

“Officers were informed that two or possibly three unidentified men began shooting at an occupied vehicle at the scene,” the news release said.

The driver of the shot-up car returned gunfire and the initial gunmen fled the area, police said.

No one was injured.

Asheville Police Criminal Investigations Division Detectives and forensic technicians are investigating, the news release said.

Authorities said anyone with information about the shootout should call Asheville police at (828) 252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application.