FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A 7-year-old boy died Saturday after accidentally shooting himself at a home in Fairmont, police said.

It happened at a home on Powell Street. The boy was visiting family and did not live at the home, police said.

According to police, he found a loaded gun inside the home and it went off while he was holding it.

Police said one person will be charged with failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor.

No additional details were immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.