CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A 7-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet Tuesday afternoon during a shootout in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 2:35 p.m. along the 400 block of Hilo Drive where two unknown suspects were shooting at each other in an apartment complex parking lot.

At least one of the rounds went into an occupied apartment and hit a young child.

The 7-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

A nearby car was hit by at least three bullets, hitting the trunk lid and back window.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.