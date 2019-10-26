7-year-old dies after being hit by car along NC road

ATWELL, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with Rowan Communications say a child has died after being hit by a vehicle on a highway Friday night.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the incident happened on N.C. 152 near Atwell around 9:41 p.m.

Rowan Communications says the child died after being hit by a vehicle in the area.

No information has been provided on the driver of the vehicle or any possible charges.

Officials say there were no other injuries in the incident.

The Highway Patrol is investigating and no further information has been released.

