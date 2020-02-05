70 students out with illness causes NC school to close for 2 days

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Cramerton Christian Academy in Gaston County has been closed for two days after 70 students were out with an illness on Monday.

On Monday, the school had 70 out of 340 students in 5K-12th grade absent due to being sick, with an additional 10 percent of the daycare and preschool students out, according to school officials.

The school was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to this issue.

Last week, the school said it had daily absentee numbers that were higher than average with students reporting being diagnosed with flu, strep, RSV, etc. The school had been hopeful that the weekend would improve absentee rates, but they had doubled come Monday.

Cramerton Christian Academy students have been encouraged to clean backpacks, lunch boxes, and other personal belongings. Students have also been advised to use these days to rest and recuperate.

Teachers and staff are sanitizing all areas of the school and daycare in preparation for school to reopen on Thursday.

On Thursday, school officials say they will be evaluating students who return from illness, instructing students about good handwashing techniques, and continuing to clean high-touch areas throughout the next few days.

