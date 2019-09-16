70-year-old killed after being run over by fire department pickup truck on Hatteras Island

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — A 70-year-old woman is dead after being run over by a Chicamacomico Fire Department truck in Rodanthe on Saturday.

According to the Dare County Sheriff Doug Doughtie, the incident happened near Corbina Drive around 2:30 p.m.

The truck was exiting the beach access at the end of the road at the time, Doughtie says.

Dare County EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The collision is under investigation.

