8 escape as partially sunken tugboat hits bridge at NC coast

OREGON INLET, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard responded when a tugboat ran against the Old Bonner Bridge in Oregon Inlet, Sunday morning.
The Coast Guard said they received the report from a good Samaritan around 11 a.m.
The tugboat named Miss Bonnie is currently semi-submerged, leaning up against the Old Bonner Bridge.
Eight people aboard the tugboat returned to shore safely. A photo of the tugboat from NC DOT showed the vessel listing heavily to one side.
The incident happened during high winds and rough seas at the coast.
The Coast Guard says no injuries or pollution have been reported at this time.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.
