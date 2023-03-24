SPENCER, N.C. (WJZY) – Multiple students and their driver was hospitalized after getting sick on a school bus in Rowan County, according to the school district.

The incident happened near Long Ferry Road in Spencer when the bus was coming from Hanford Dole Elementary.

Officials said eight students also got sick and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

The driver pulled over at a fire department and Millers Ferry firefighters helped with the situation as parents were contacted, officials said.

All the other students onboard were picked up by their parents, and several school district officials, including the principal, were at the scene within ‘moments of the call.’

A reason for the sickness is not yet known.