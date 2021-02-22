8-year-old boy shot in back while riding in vehicle with family in NC

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An 8-year-old was rushed to the hospital after he was shot while riding in a vehicle with his family, according to Alamance County Crime Stoppers.

At about 4 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a child being shot.

At the scene, officers found an 8-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

The boy was with his family as the drove on West Stagecoach Road in Mebane when a gunshot was fired into the vehicle.

The boy was taken to a hospital. Police say he is in stable condition but did not elaborate.

Police say there are no leads in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mebane Police Department at (919) 536-9031. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile app P3TIPS, or P3TIPS.COM. Tips provided through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for cash rewards. Crime Stoppers pays up to $2,500.00 for tips that lead to an arrest or solving a crime.