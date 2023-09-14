CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – “You ready for your big debut? Yeah.”

8-year-old Maura just can’t help it.

Tucked underneath her second favorite blanket on the third floor of the new Levine Children’s Outpatient Clinic, she is always shining.

“How does this work?” asked Maura, crushing up a hand warmer. “You can tuck it under your shirt,” a nurse told her.

For the past year, she’s had to come in for treatment.

“I have leukemia,” said Maura.

Sometimes, it’s antibiotics; other times, it’s more.

“When I get blood, that means I’m really tired,” said Maura.

Even when she doesn’t mean to, Maura draws others in.

“We were swaying to this song that we do at the end of the camp. This little girl comes up, stands right in front of me, and grabs on my hand,” remembered Grant Santos.

Santos is 16-years-old and goes to Myers Park High School. He knows what it’s like to be enveloped in someone else’s glow.

“Isabella was like a beam of light. She was gorgeous; she was my best friend,” he said.

His older sister was Isabella Santos. The two were best friends.

“Inseparable. Yeah,” said Santos.

Until Isabella lost her five-year battle with cancer at seven years old in 2012.

“It hits me like a wave; it’s tough,” said Santos.

Since then, he’s been raising thousands of dollars for the non-profit named after his sister and best friend, the Isabella Santos Foundation.

“I looked down, and she was this small white girl with a shaved head- and I could tell she’d been going through chemo,” remembered Santos.

While at a special camp for siblings of cancer patients, Maura found Santos.

“She was the sweetest girl ever, so sweet. I ended up talking to her afterward,” he said

The two only shared a few moments together, but it was enough to make a Zoom meet-up even more meaningful.

“Let me know if there is anything I can to help you out,” Santos told Maura. “I just… I see a lot [of] my sister in Maura, and that’s a really big thing for me.”

Maura is finishing her treatment in the area at the hospital, funded by the Isabella Santos Foundation.

Grabbing a marker, she automatically draws a flower and a sun.

Because even when it’s overwhelming, you can always find a way in.