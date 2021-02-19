8-year-old girl shot in head in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An 8-year-old girl in Winston-Salem was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head on Friday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem police.

She is out of surgery, in critical condition, and still under aggressive treatment at the hospital, police said.

Through interviewing at the hospital, officers learned that shooting evidence would be at a home on Indiana Avenue.

They have not gone inside the house and are waiting for a search warrant.

This story will be updated as more information is released.