GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 8-year-old girl is continuing to recover after being shot in Greensboro last month.

Anna Palmer put her daughter Aacuria to bed on Jan. 24. Hours later, Aacuria was shot in the face.

“I’m thinking ‘you’re going to die in my hands,’” Palmer said.

Palmer held little Aacuria in her lap for six agonizing minutes on Jan. 25, waiting for help to come.

“She just keeps jumping up, and I keep holding her back…she closed her eyes four times on me,” Palmer said. “When she closed her eyes, I thought that was it for her.”

This is what Palmer witnessed minutes before a bullet came through the wall of her Autumn Drive home in Greensboro:

“We heard gunshots…but it wasn’t far away so…I thought I was dreaming,” Palmer said. “The two first ones were like two big booms, and it sounded like it was right next to the window.”

The bullets went through a door, a wall and a window.

Palmer and her boyfriend dropped to the ground and crawled across the floor to the bedroom where Aacuria and her two sisters were sleeping.

“When I turned on the light, Aacuria turned around, and her face was blown off. Her whole mouth was gone,” Palmer said.

Palmer tells us they counted close to a dozen bullet holes behind the fridge, in cabinets, behind walls, in the laundry room and outside.

As investigators work to figure out who is responsible for the shooting, Palmer asks herself why her family got caught in the middle of this, especially her daughter.

Palmer says a ventilator was her daughter’s lifeline since she wasn’t breathing on her own. On Friday, Aacuria walked down the hallway at the hospital.

She went through multiple surgeries to restructure her jaw and is still in physical rehabilitation.

Palmer tells FOX8, CBS 17’s sister station in Greensboro, that she won’t let her daughters go back inside their home on Autumn Drive, and she plans to move back to New York to be with family when Aacuria is strong enough.

The Greensboro Guilford County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information related to the shooting. If you have any information, you can report it anonymously by calling (336) 373-1000.

