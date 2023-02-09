WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man who forced restaurant employees out of a restaurant into a closet while he robbed the business will spend more than eight years in prison as part of a plea deal, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Cornelius Riley, 62, of Wilmington was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan.

Riley pleaded guilty in June 2022 to charges of interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence in connection with the November 2020 incident at the Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Wilmington.

Prosecutors say Riley pulled a gun on an employee leaving the restaurant, forced his way inside and demanded the workers open the safe and empty the cash drawers. After throwing a video recorder holding the security footage onto the ground, he forced the employees into a closet and told them to wait there.

Wilmington Police Department officers responding to the armed robbery call arrested him and found him in possession of about $490 of the restaurant’s money.

A search of the restaurant turned up a .22 caliber pistol, vinyl gloves, a closed bag with $1,900 and an assortment of receipts.