80 percent of NC’s 65 and older population have received at least 1 vaccine dose

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina health officials have announced yet another vaccine milestone as more than 80 percent of adults 65 and older in the state have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Achieving 80% of older adults vaccinated is an important milestone in our fight against COVID-19,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “We are not done yet. Let’s continue to protect each other by taking our shot against this virus and bringing summer back to North Carolina.”

According to state health officials, people who are fully vaccinated can do all of the things that they did before the pandemic.

Those who are unvaccinated still need to wear a mask in public indoor settings and public outdoor settings when they cannot maintain physical distance, need to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19 and need to participate in testing and screening programs.

To date, the state has administered more than 8.3 million vaccine does. More than 77% of the population 65 years of age and older is fully vaccinated, and close to 54% of the North Carolinians 18 and older have received at least one dose.

Vaccines are available in many places across the state, from pharmacies to department stores. They are also free to everyone.

To find a vaccine in your area, use the Find a Vaccine Location tool at myspot.nc.gov or call 888-675-4567. You can also text your zip code to 438829 to find vaccine locations near you.