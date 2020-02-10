80-year-old NC woman killed by falling tree

1  of  2
by: WBTV

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A driver who was killed by a falling tree in York County Thursday has been identified as 80-year-old Gertrude Meyer of Charlotte.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. on Pleasant Road about three miles north of Fort Mill, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Officials say a 2010 Toyota SUV was travelling north when the vehicle was struck by the falling tree.

The driver, identified Monday as Meyer, was rushed to a Charlotte hospital and pronounced deceased a short time later.

The fatal crash happened as strong storms moved through the entire WBTV viewing area, leaving downed trees, power lines and damage to buildings in their path.

