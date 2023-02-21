AULANDER, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after an 80-year-old woman was killed and another was injured late Monday night in eastern North Carolina.

Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin announced on the sheriff’s office Facebook page that they responded to the 100 block of N. Commerce St. just before midnight Monday to a stabbing call. Deputies found one woman who was dead and another woman in critical condition.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office identified the women a little after 4 p.m.

Lan Thi Rawles, 80, died at the scene, while Rochelle Harrell, 62, remains in ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville in critical condition.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigations has been called in to assist. Officials said more information would be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 794-5330.