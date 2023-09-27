DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The 24th annual “Mountains to Coast” bike ride will kick off in Banner Elk, North Carolina on Oct. 1.

Each year, Cycle North Carolina has bikers from across the country cycle from the North Carolina mountains to the coast. The ride will begin Oct. 1 in Banner Elk from Tate-Evans Park and will end Oct. 7 in Emerald Isle at the Western Ocean Regional Access.

Cycle North Carolina said this year, bikers come from 41 states and five countries. The youngest cyclist is 10 years old and the oldest participants are 86 years old.

Cyclists will bike an average of 65 miles each day with overnight stays planned in Wilkesboro, Winston-Salem, Mebane, Henderson, Tarboro and Kinston.

The route also includes several towns along the way including Blowing Rock, Yadkin Valley, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Hillsborough, Durham, Butner, Oxford, Pinetops, Farmville and Swansboro.

Cycle North Carolina said three to four rests stops will happen daily to allow bikers to take a break. Some rest stops include Downtown Blowing Rock, Sanders Ridge Vineyard, Greensboro Performing Arts, Eno River Farms and Brock Mill Pond.

Over the past 23 years, Cycle North Carolina has stopped overnight in more than 100 North Carolina towns and over 800 communities.

According to Cycle North Carolina, the “Mountains to Coast” tour is the state’s only fully-supported ride. Luggage is transported in vehicles from one overnight stay to the next. Rider support vehicles are also available to help bikers that experience physical or mechanical trouble.

Bikers can register for the entire ride, three day options or first and last day-only options. For more information, click here.