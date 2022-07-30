LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying two suspects in connection to a break-in at a tractor supply in Denver.

The crime happened around 1:27 a.m. Friday at Tractor Supply on Gilman Road.

Deputies were called to the scene after the Lincoln County Communications Center received a report from an alarm company that a break-in had happened.

When deputies got to the area, they found one of the locks to the wire around the zero-turn mowers had been cut.

Stolen in the break-in were a 56-inch zero turn mower, a six by 14-foot trailer, and a grill. The stolen items were valued at $8,500, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspects fled the scene north on N.C. 16 Business. 

  • Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
  • Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
  • Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.