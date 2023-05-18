RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Nationwide, more than 2.5 million vehicles have what’s called “Do Not Drive” or “Park Outside” unrepaired safety recalls, according to Carfax.

Carfax said their data showed 10 states have more than 70,000 vehicles on the road that have not repaired their recalls. In North Carolina, Carfax reported 85,000 were on the road with unrepaired Do Not Drive or Park Outside recall orders. That makes it the state with the ninth highest number of recall orders.

A Do Not Drive recall advises drivers not to drive their car because a serious safety issue could lead to an accident or physical harm.

A Park Outside recall is issued for vehicles with a high risk of causing a fire. Drivers are advised to park the vehicles outside of garages and parking structures and away from buildings.

Carfax said both recalls are rarely issued.

“Despite efforts by state and federal governments – and the auto industry itself – too many consumers are driving in vehicles that have been deemed too dangerous to drive, or that shouldn’t be parked in or near a home for fear of a fire,” said Faisal Hasan, General Manager for Data at Carfax. “Officials and communities need to break through consumer recall notice fatigue and drive home the message: We can save lives today by getting these recalls fixed.”

Carfax said recalls should be taken seriously. More than 400 people have been injured by exploding Takata airbag for which a recall was announced. More than 3,100 Hyundai and Kia models under recall have caught fire nationwide.

