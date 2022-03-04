RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 metrics are improving with case rates and hospitalizations slowing down. Also improving is the state’s COVID-19 community risk level.

This CDC’s community-level map shows risks of COVID-19 at the county level, taking into account how crowded hospitals are. The CDC uses the map to determine whether it is safe for people in specific counties to remove their mask.

Counties in green, or with low risk, and yellow, those with medium risk, can take off their masks. Counties shaded in orange have a high risk and people there should remain masked.

On Wednesday, CBS 17 data reporter Joedy McCreary reported it was largely out of date. Friday, the CDC updated their map showing major improvement for North Carolina.

The map now shows 89 percent of North Carolinians now live in a green or yellow county. Last week, only a third of the state’s residents lived in a green or yellow county.

That didn’t include Wake, Durham, or Orange counties. Wake County jumped all the way to the green zone while Durham and Orange are yellow with a medium community-level risk.

MARCH 4 CDC COVID-19 COMMUNITY LEVEL

FEB. 24 CDC COVID-19 COMMUNITY LEVEL

It’s important to point out green and yellow map colors don’t mean the risk of catching COVID-19 is low. It just means there are enough hospital beds — if someone should get really sick.