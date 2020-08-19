89-year-old woman dies in wreck in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – One person was killed and another suffered multiple broken ribs after a car accident on Wrightsville Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

“An 89-year-old female operating a BMW with a 93-year-old male passenger started to make a left turn from Southerland Ave. onto Wrightsville Ave. and pulled in front of a GMC Yukon which was traveling west on Wrightsville. The driver of the BMW suffered critical internal injuries and was transported to NHRMC where she passed away a short time later. The 93-year-old male suffered multiple broken ribs and is still hospitalized,” according to police.

Police have not yet notified the victim’s next of kin so they are withholding her name for the time being.