8th annual Aces for Autism dinner, auction to be held Monday with Tim Tebow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Aces for Autism’s 8th annual fundraiser is Monday and with it comes a big night all topped by a special guest, Tim Tebow.

The Greenville nonprofit provides therapy and services for families and children with autism. Bobbie and Kyle Robinson’s son, Samuel, was diagnosed with autism when he was just 2.

There weren’t enough resources in Eastern North Carolina to provide what their son needed, which is why they had the vision to start Aces for Autism.

The fundraiser is Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center. Tickets are $30.

“When Samuel was diagnosed, it was, ‘OK, he has autism’ but where do we get the service,” said Bobbie Robinson, co-founder of Aces for Autism.

Every week for years, Bobbie Robinson drove her son, Samuel, more than three hours to Winston-Salem to get the therapy he needed. Then, Robinson said she was hit with a revelation.

“God really laid on our hearts to start a nonprofit to bring therapy to Eastern North Carolina,” she said.

Aces for Autism started in 2016 out of Oakmont Church. In 2019, they opened up a new facility.

“We’ve grown our services, we provide therapy but have had other services, group parent training, social skill groups,” Kyle Robinson said. “This past fall, we opened up our child developmental center, which really became through the vision of Samuel’s story.”

Not only do the Robinsons see the effects on their son but also in other children across Eastern North Carolina.

“Giving them the opportunities they never would have had, and to see them now playing with friends and sitting at the table, doing arts and crafts with their teacher,” Bobbie Robinson said.

“We wouldn’t have chosen autism for Samuel but the way God has brought his glory through our pain has been amazing. To see him now and to see how much joy he brings to others and the way he constantly teaches us about love and how to love others and it’s just amazing.”