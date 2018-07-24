9 hospitalized after 3-vehicle wreck in NC

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy of Coastline Rescue via WECT)

SUPPLY, NC (WECT) - Nine people were taken to hospitals after a three-vehicle wreck in Supply on Monday.

Coastline Rescue Chief David Robinson said the accident happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of US 17 East and Sellers Road.

At 6:15 p.m., US 17 southbound lanes were closed as fire and rescue and law enforcement personnel cleared the scene. Traffic was detoured to Sellers Road before US 17 reopened Monday night.

One of the vehicles involved the crash overturned.

Robinson said an elderly couple suffered serious injuries and were transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. Seven others with minor injuries were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

