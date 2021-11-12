$25 cards offered at 9 new walk-in clinics created across NC for families to get COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is partnering with local community groups to create nine new COVID-19 vaccine sites to help families get vaccinated.

The sites will be located in Buncombe, Burke, Forsyth, Lenoir, Pasquotank, Robeson, Sampson, Vance and Wilson counties. A full list of participating sites with operating days and hours can also be found here.

Family vaccination sites serve communities that do not have easy access to pediatric vaccination, and they are intended for the whole family, a news release from NCDHHS said. They are designed to make it easy and comfortable to get COVID-19 shots.

The sites will have evening and weekend hours, live Spanish interpretation, and community health workers on-site to answer questions.

Primary vaccinations, boosters and the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 are all available.

NCDHHS said locations were chosen based on a combination of factors including data on the number of pediatric providers in the area, anticipated pediatric demand and geographic diversity.

Additionally, from Saturday until Thanksgiving, any adult who brings someone to a Family Vaccination Site for their first dose will receive $25 in the form of a prepaid Mastercard to offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated.