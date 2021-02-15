9 pounds of fentanyl found under hood of car stopped in western NC; 30+ guns, cash seized

(From top to bottom) Jermaine Grandy, Nevaeh Grandy, and Khyran Littlejohn. (Courtesy of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) – Officers found more than 9 pounds of fentanyl pills after stopping and searching a vehicle in western North Carolina, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The vehicle was stopped in Granite Falls and a search warrant was executed. The sheriff’s office said about 36,000 fentanyl pills were found under the hood of the vehicle — a 2018 Mercedes Benz GLE 63A. They also found three guns and almost $900 in cash, the release said.

Jermaine Douglas Grandy, 39, Nevaeh Douglas Grandy, 18, and Khyran Rasaan Littlejohn, 25, were arrested. Jermaine Grandy was given a $500,000 bond. The others were given $100,000 bonds.

Jermaine Grandy.

Nevaeh Grandy.

Khyran Littlejohn.

Authorities later searched the Grandys’ residence in Lenoir. They seized 29 more firearms and more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition, the release said.

“This ring of individuals was a major pipeline for Fentanyl pills into this county and surrounding counties. We are going to send them away for a long, long time,” said Caldwell County Sheriff Alan C. Jones.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office was aided by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Lenoir Police Department, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Boone Police Department, Taylorsville Police Department, and the Hudson Police Department.