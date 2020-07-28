9-year-old NC girl killed, mother injured in shooting, authorities say

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAYY) — A 9-year-old girl was killed and her mother wounded in a shooting Friday night in Chowan County.

Authorities identified the girl on Monday as Makiia Slade, of Edenton. Her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade, was taken to the hospital after the shooting for her injuries.

The shooting happened in the area of Lynnhaven Trailer Park around 10:20 p.m., authorities say, in the southbound lanes of U.S. 17 near West Queen Street.

Makiia Slade was pronounced dead, and her mother was taken to Vidant Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A family member tells 10 On Your Side that Shatory is recovering at the hospital and doing much better.

Officials from Edenton-Chowan Schools say they are “deeply saddened” by the loss of Makiia who was a rising 4th grade student at D.F. Walker Elementary School.

Teachers described Makiia as a precious gem with the brightest smile.

“She had a gifted mind, loved to learn, and was always willing to help other students! Each day Makiia uplifted those around her with her positivity and laughter — she was a friend to all!”

School officials say they are prepared to support the grieving process of our teachers, students, and friends, and the greater school community who are mourning the death of Makiia with the whole counseling support team mobilized and readily accessible.

One of Makiia’s teacher remembers her sweet personality.

“She was bubbly, she loved everyone. She was one of my biggest helpers in my classroom and was always ready to help classmates any chance she could,” said Chandler Bass, Makiia’s third-grade teacher.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Makiia’s family in the midst of the tragedy. To donate, click here.

The sheriff’s office says it working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation on the homicide case, and they are asking for the public’s help. A vehicle of interest was identified via witness statements, and authorities say the driver is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone who was traveling in the area of the shooting between the hours of 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday night is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (252) 482-8484 or NCSBI at (919) 662-4500.

Photo provided by Makaii’s teacher.

Photo provided by Makaii’s teacher.

Photo provided by Makaii’s teacher.





More headlines from CBS17.com: