900 NCDOT projects have been stopped due to lack of funding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of road projects remain delayed due to the lack of funding.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation spent most of its money on repairs caused by recent natural disasters, such as Hurricane Dorian and Hurricane Florence.

Nine-hundred projects were forced to stop and many contractors lost their jobs due to the delay.

On Wednesday, the House Transportation Appropriations Committee met to review a funding plan being planned to get the NCDOT back on track.

According to Rep. John Torbett, senior chairman of transportation, the proposed fixed passed overwhelmingly. It would provide over $600 million to the NCDOT.

Torbett said the money would come from the general fund and rainy day fund. CBS 17 is told money funding could be in place in the next two weeks, but at this point it is unclear exactly what it will look like.

You can see a copy of the bill by clicking here.

