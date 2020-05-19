$900,000 in cash discovered during NC traffic stop

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A routine traffic stop in Monroe revealed a huge amount of cash inside a vehicle, police say.
On Saturday a traffic stop was conducted on a white Ford pickup around 10 p.m. near U.S. 74 and Rocky River Road due to a registration plate violation.
A K-9 unit found illegal contraband during a search of the vehicle, officials said. More than $900,000 in cash wrapped in vacuum-sealed plastic bags was discovered.
Investigators say this is consistent with drug trafficking.
“Being able to take this money, which is clearly the by-product of drug trafficking, off the streets and out of the hands of drug dealers, is a great thing for our community,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “I am extremely proud of our officers and our K-9 program.”
It is unclear if any arrests were made and no names were mentioned in the police report.
