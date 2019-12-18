91-year-old woman, 62-year-old man found shot to death in NC home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a 91-year-old woman and 62-year-old man have been found shot to death in the home they shared.

The Winston-Salem Police Department has not released a possible motive for the shootings but say in a news release that they are not searching for any other suspects.

Officers say they arrived to find 91-year-old Helen Forster North and 62-year-old Eric Allen North dead of gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon inside the home.

Police say the two lived together and that a family member had found their bodies when the person came to check on them. Police didn’t specify their relationship.

