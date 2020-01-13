91-year-old woman charged after NC deputy hit by car while directing traffic outside school

The scene where the Davidson County deputy was hit (WGHP)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged after hitting a Davidson County deputy with her car outside of a school, according to Davidson County Schools.

At about 7:45 a.m., the deputy was directing traffic at Churchland Elementary School when a 2015 Ford passenger car hit them heading north on N.C. 150.

Troopers say Dorothy Walser, 91, of Linwood, stopped at the scene. She was charged with failure to reduce speed.

It is unclear the severity of the deputy’s injuries, but the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy is alert and talking.

