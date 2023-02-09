RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a hit-and-run that critically injured a 91-year-old woman, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday shortly after 7:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Church Road in Red Springs regarding a hit-and-run.

After arriving, officials found a 91-year-old woman with injuries. She was transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment and is in critical condition, they said.

On Thursday evening, Kenneth Lee Quevedo, 28, was arrested in the area of Sherrill and Red Bank roads.

He was charged with felony hit-and-run, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, driving left of center and operating a vehicle with no insurance.

Quevedo was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center and received a $600,000 secured bond.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Smith’s Fire Department and Red Springs Fire Department assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.