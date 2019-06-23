911 calls released after boy dies following fall from NC rock wall

LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) – A 12-year-old boy who fell while climbing a rock wall at a trampoline park in Gaston County Wednesday has died, Lowell police confirmed Friday.

The boy was rushed to the hospital after falling at Altitude Trampoline Park on East Franklin Boulevard. Police say the boy died Thursday evening.

A person who called 911 seemed to think the boy fell from between 10 and 15 feet. The caller said “he was pretty high” but said he had a harness on. The person did not say whether the harness was functioning properly.

“We’re at Altitude Trampoline park and somebody has fell to the ground on the pavement,” the caller said. “He’s not moving.” A short time later the caller said the boy was breathing and did have a pulse.

The operator guided the caller as they waited for an ambulance to arrive. “They’re on their way and they’re coming as fast as they can,” the operator said.

There’s no word on what exactly caused the boy to fall.

“There was injury at our park involving a 12-year old child. We’ve been in touch with a representative from the family. We are getting updates on his condition periodically, and are not in a position to speak for the family,” the statement read from officials at the park Thursday. “We are taking every step necessary at the park.”

Officials say the rock-climbing area has been closed while officials investigate exactly what happened.

“This was of curse a shock to everyone in our system. It has been a very somber day as you can imagine We have offered and will offer counselors for employee, family, or otherwise in the upcoming week,” Courtney Wilde, a company spokesperson for the park.

