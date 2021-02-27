911 calls released after NC deputy, a mom of 3, shot man who broke into home, officials say

The scene where the shooting happened along with a photo of Bart Anthony Coniglio in a photo from WECT.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A day after a shooting at the home of a New Hanover County sheriff’s deputy, WECT is learning new details about what led to the incident.

Neighbors say the deputy who fired the weapon is a mother of three, who was off-duty at home with her children when a neighbor ran to her for help.

In a news release, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says Bart Anthony Coniglio forcibly entered a family member’s home in the 4500 block of Barnards Landing Road in Wilmington around 12:42 p.m. Wednesday.

New Hanover County dispatch released the 911 calls Thursday.

The family member made the first 911 call from her home where she said her son was trying to break in her house.

“He’s breaking in my door right now,” she said before she ran out the front of the house.

The family member and a friend left the home and ran to a nearby neighbor’s home that happened to be the residence of a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The sheriff’s office, on Thursday, identified the deputy as Leyla M. Davis-Woodhouse.

Coniglio was chasing the family member and, according to the release, “Coniglio then forcibly entered the Davis-Woodhouse’s home where a physical altercation ensued that resulted in the off-duty deputy subsequently shooting Coniglio.”

From a bedroom inside Davis-Woodhouse’s home, the 911 call continued.

“He’s trying to get in her house,” she said. “She’s fighting with him outside.” Moments later, the caller said, “She’s trying to get him out of the house…he won’t get out.”

According to neighbors who live nearby and overheard the altercation, Davis-Woodhouse told Coniglio not to come any closer or she’d have to draw her weapon. In short order, a bystander heard two shots, and called 911 for help.

At this point, the caller gets hysterical and said, “She shot him or something.”

At 12:48 p.m., Davis-Woodhouse called 911.

“This man has pushed his way into my house and I shot him twice,” she said. “They need to get here now.”

A voice can be heard saying something in the background and Davis-Woodhouse shouts, “Stay down. You hear me?”

She then tells the dispatcher, “He fought me on the porch and pushed his way inside my house.”

Conigilio is no stranger to law enforcement. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the 40-year-old is a convicted felon who has a criminal record dating back to 2002 for offenses ranging from resisting an officer, to possession of controlled substances, to multiple DWI arrests, and embezzlement. He has not done any prison time in North Carolina.

Coniglio also has pending court dates on more than a dozen criminal charges in New Hanover County, including assault on a female, domestic violence protective order violation, habitual assault, probation violation, and giving fictitious information to an officer.

No information about Coniglio’s condition could be provided by New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

No one answered the door at the Coniglio home on Thursday. Neighbors said they moved into the neighborhood about three years ago, and law enforcement responded to the house several times shortly thereafter. However, they said they had not seen any recent law enforcement activity at the house until Wednesday.

Two people were outside Davis-Woodhouse’s home across the street, and said she did not have any comment about the situation.

Davis-Woodhouse was hired by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 19, 2014, as a detention officer and promoted to deputy in May 2018. She moved to the patrol division in July 2018 and was promoted to detective on Feb. 9 of this year.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

