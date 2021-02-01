911 operator in Robeson County given Lifesaver Award for efforts to save woman

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – For nearly three years, telecommunicator Cierra Campbell has worked at the Robeson County 9-1-1 Center. She tells News13 she answered a call from a resident in the community who was distraught.

“He said, ‘I just got home and found my mother on the toilet and she’s not breathing.’ So, immediately I asked, ‘Are you willing to give CPR?’ He said yes. So we went straight into it,” Campbell says.

Campbell also stated the man on the other end of the phone was very nervous, but that didn’t stop her from doing her job.

“We went through the CPR and there was a point where he said she was gone. I’m just going to stop, and I said, ‘Are you sure?’ and he said, ‘Yes ma’am, she’s gone.’ We have to ask multiple times are you sure. So, when he said yes, we stopped, and I asked him if he wanted me to stay on the line with him and he said, ‘No ma’am, I have to make phone calls. Let me go ahead and call my dad,’ so we disconnected the line,” Campbell says.

The family who received Campbell’s assistance that day took it upon themselves and sent a letter to the center thanking and recognizing Campbell for her efforts.

“I just feel awesome, and I think the timing was everything because I needed that. To be thought of in such a way that was everything for me,” Campbell says.

Once the director, Chad Deese, received the letter he presented Cierra Campbell with the Lifesaver Award.

“It confirms that the public is aware, and they know this and realize the role that telecommunicators are playing on an everyday basis more importantly while we are in the middle of this pandemic,” Deese says.