94-year-old man dead, 96-year-old woman flown to hospital after crashing into NC home

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after crashing into a house blocks away from their home, according to police.

At about 8:24 a.m. Thursday, the vehicle veered off the left side of the road and crashed into a home on the 1700 block of Piedmont Way in Burlington.

A 94-year-old man was driving. He died at the scene.

A 96-year-old woman, the driver’s wife, was riding as a passenger and was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

The homeowner was in the back of the house when she heard the crash. She was not injured.

The house has major structural damage and will need to be supported before the car can be moved.