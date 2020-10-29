94-year-old NC man votes for the first time

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Charles Bowers is a man of few words

“I’m 94 years old,” says Charles Bowers, a first-time voter.

In all those years he never thought about voting, but this year things changed.

“My wife was pushing me a little,” Bowers said.

“Actually, I told him I was going to vote and he said, ‘Well, I think I will go vote with you,'” Carolyn Bowers said.

On Saturday, a neighbor drove the couple to a polling site. Charles says he registered and voted in just minutes.

“It thrilled me just the thoughts of it,” he said.

It was an easy process he admitted he waited too long to go through. He knows his age is getting up there, but now plans to vote as long as he can.

“I feel good about it and I feel like it will help somebody down the road,” he said.

He said he and his wife did not go inside a voting precinct. They submitted their ballots to poll workers through curbside voting.

