94-year-old NC man votes for the first time

North Carolina news

by: Jemeisha Lyde

Posted: / Updated:

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Charles Bowers is a man of few words

“I’m 94 years old,” says Charles Bowers, a first-time voter.

In all those years he never thought about voting, but this year things changed.

“My wife was pushing me a little,” Bowers said.

“Actually, I told him I was going to vote and he said, ‘Well, I think I will go vote with you,'” Carolyn Bowers said.

On Saturday, a neighbor drove the couple to a polling site. Charles says he registered and voted in just minutes.

“It thrilled me just the thoughts of it,” he said.

It was an easy process he admitted he waited too long to go through. He knows his age is getting up there, but now plans to vote as long as he can.

“I feel good about it and I feel like it will help somebody down the road,” he said.

He said he and his wife did not go inside a voting precinct. They submitted their ballots to poll workers through curbside voting.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories