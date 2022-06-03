RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone in North Carolina might have an unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $100,000 that’s about to expire.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Friday that the ticket for the Dec. 8 drawing expires on June 7.

The winner has until 5 p.m. that day to present the ticket at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and collect the prize.

It was sold at Big Al’s Mini Mart on Jackson Street in Roanoke Rapids.

The $3 ticket matched four white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000 — and the Power Play doubled the prize.

Those winning numbers were: 3, 7, 33, 50, 69 and 24.

“We’ve had people wait (until) the last moment before, so we hope this winner finds the ticket this weekend and gets here to collect the prize before the deadline,” Lottery Executive Director Mark Michalko said. “There’s a big check waiting for them.”

The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,129.