A $335 check for NC parents? Here’s when you should expect yours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sept. 4, Governor Roy Cooper signed the Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 into law which includes the Extra Credit Grant program — a $335 grant for eligible NC parents administered by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

As it stands, more than a million parents in the state are set to receive the check from the state government to help offset costs during the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline to apply for the grant was Oct. 15.

Not every parent will get a check. Some people who make too much money will not receive one. And people who didn’t make enough money to file taxes have to apply for it.

According to the law, the purpose of the program is to “use funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help families with qualifying children in North Carolina by providing economic support to assist with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

NCDOR says grant recipients will be eligible individuals who report at least one qualifying child (age 16 or younger) on their 2019 state individual income tax return; spouses who file a joint state return count as one individual.

NCDOR says it will send grants as soon as possible, but no later than Dec. 15.