‘A big weight off our shoulders’: NC student on winning vaccine lottery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Recent Myrtle Grove Middle School grad Vania Martinez at first could not believe that she had won North Carolina’s first ‘Cash for College’ vaccine lottery.

“I got the call — it was exciting, I thought it was fake, I thought it was a lie — I was like, ‘no, I doubt it.’ And my mom was like, ‘no, yeah you did, it’s not a lie,’” Martinez said. “It’s crazy how you just wake up one day and, ‘oh you won a free scholarship!’”

Governor Roy Cooper and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced the first two winners of North Carolina’s vaccination lottery. Shelly Wyramon of Winston-Salem, a mother of three and who has 20 years of teaching experience, won the $1 million prize.

Martinez said winning the money towards college tuition was both shocking and life-changing for her family.