‘A big weight off our shoulders’: NC student on winning vaccine lottery

North Carolina news

by: WECT

Posted: / Updated:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Recent Myrtle Grove Middle School grad Vania Martinez at first could not believe that she had won North Carolina’s first ‘Cash for College’ vaccine lottery.

“I got the call — it was exciting, I thought it was fake, I thought it was a lie — I was like, ‘no, I doubt it.’ And my mom was like, ‘no, yeah you did, it’s not a lie,’” Martinez said. “It’s crazy how you just wake up one day and, ‘oh you won a free scholarship!’”

Governor Roy Cooper and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced the first two winners of North Carolina’s vaccination lottery. Shelly Wyramon of Winston-Salem, a mother of three and who has 20 years of teaching experience, won the $1 million prize.

Martinez said winning the money towards college tuition was both shocking and life-changing for her family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories