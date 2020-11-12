A closer look at COVID-19 in NC: Who is getting the virus in their workplace?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As North Carolina set a daily record for new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with more than 3,100, CBS 17 is taking a closer look at where the virus is spreading.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recently started making some of that data more widely available.

The data is included in a chart that’s updated weekly.

Under the category Workplace Cases, NCDHHS said nearly 4,000 people at meat and poultry processing facilities have tested positive and 19 of them have died. Just over 800 people in manufacturing tested positive and three of them have died. More than 400 in government services – that includes first responders – have also tested positive. Three of them have died.

“I want to know where it is. If this is a hot spot at Trader Joe’s, I’m probably not going to go there, right?” John Finan said.

The chart isn’t that specific. The state is breaking it down by cluster category. No businesses or locations are given.

“It’s not real surprising where you’re saying,” Sherrie Smitley said.

Under shopping and services, NCDHHS said there are 80 cases listed under retail. There are no deaths. In personal care services, that includes salons, barbershops and spas, there are 37 cases and five deaths.

“I’m just living my regular life but seemingly with a mask on,” Kelly Smith said.

Then there’s community living and events. NCDHHS said social gatherings like parties and family get-togethers account for 279 cases and two deaths. There are almost 1,400 cases associated with religious gatherings and 21 deaths.

“We have two dual convictions that we’re working with right now,” Pastor Daniel Selman with the Lillington Baptist Church said.

Selman has gone back and forth about holding in-person services. Even with precautions in place, he said they do it on a case-by-case basis.

“We’ve seen the effects of prolonged isolation within our congregation…But we’ve also seen the dangers of gathering together,” Selman said.

