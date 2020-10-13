A closer look at COVID case trends in school districts moving to Plan A

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two public school districts in the area that have announced plans for more in-person learning are dealing with elevated levels of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, a CBS17.com data analysis found.

CBS17.com compared a chart from the North Carolina School Boards Association breaking down reopening plans for each of the state’s 116 public school districts and a color-coded map from nccovid.org that shows where the per-capita rates of COVID-19 have been highest over the past two weeks.

The NCSBA data shows 60 districts planning a transition to Plan A — with more in-person classes — for students in grades K-5. Five of them are in the CBS 17 viewing area: districts in Johnston, Harnett, Person, Granville and Wilson counties.

Wilson County Schools, which will have in-person classes for elementary school students four days a week starting Oct. 22, shows a per capita rate of more than three cases of COVID-19 per 1,000 people from Sept. 29 to Monday. And Harnett County Schools, which is shifting to five-day-a-week instruction in person beginning Oct. 26, has 2.4 cases per 1,000 people.

Both districts were colored in a medium shade of red, whereas most districts in the viewing area had a lighter shade indicating their rates were below 2 cases per 1,000 people.

Officials with both Wilson and Harnett county schools did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CBS17.com.

Monitoring those community-wide COVID-19 rates is key, said Dr. David Hill, a pediatrician in Wilmington and spokesman for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“The most important thing is still to look at the rates of transmission in a community,” he said. “So the No. 1 thing for us to do as adults is to do everything we can to get the community rate as low as we can.”

Across the state, a dozen counties had the darkest shade of red — indicating the highest per capita rates of COVID-19 cases. Three of them — Graham, Mitchell and Stanly county schools — are moving to Plan A.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Sept. 17 that public school districts and charter schools in the state would be permitted to move to Plan A. It does not restrict the number of children in a classroom but does include face coverings for students, teachers and other employees; physical distancing and symptom screening.

“Those protocols are incredibly important to make sure that this virus isn’t spreading,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state Department of Health and Human Services secretary. “So it’s both looking at our metrics and our trends, of course, understanding how this virus spreads in children, but it’s also about implementing those good protocols. I understand that those protocols are not easy and I know school districts are now working on that, and taking steps forward to bring kids back either in a Plan B or a Plan A scenario because they have been working on implementing those safety protocols.”

A recent study from the AAP and the Children’s Hospital Association found a 13 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases involving children from Sept. 24-Oct. 8.

It also found North Carolina is close to the national average with less than 11 percent of all cases involving children under the age of 18.

Both Hill and Cohen cited research showing young children generally are less susceptible to COVID-19, exhibit less severe symptoms and are less infectious.

“The fact that most children do well is wonderfully reassuring, but it doesn’t mean we can let our guard down and assume that all children will do well,” Hill said.