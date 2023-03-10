RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — $100 million dollars of taxpayer money and a “debacle.” That is what local attorneys call the new court-wide computer system that was supposed to make their jobs easier.

Parrish Hayes Daughtry, Jack O’Hale, and Trey Fitzhugh each practice law in the four different pilot counties chosen to implement the new court system software known as eCourts. It will eventually be used in all 100 North Carolina counties.

“I love what I do. I still love what I do but the last three weeks have been the most—easily the most—frustrating three weeks I’ve ever practiced,” said Dunn attorney Parrish Hayes Daughtry.

Sitting down with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen, each attorney raised the same alarms that other local attorneys have.

“I’m spending—and my staff is spending—a huge amount of time defending our clients against errors in the system as opposed to representing our client as we normally would in doing our job,” said Raleigh attorney Trey Fitzhugh.

The company chosen to implement the software, Tyler Technologies, has had issues with similar programs in other states and jurisdictions. In some cases, that includes litigation. The problems lead to some people being wrongfully arrested, left in jail when bond was posted and private information becoming public.

North Carolina attorneys say they are having their own computer system issues that include incorrect court costs, incorrect judgments that are causing people to lose their driver’s license, lack of access to child custody or domestic cases, people stuck in jail long after their bond was posted, delayed DWI court dates and the inability to access their own cases.

“It’s all at the expense of the public because the public, their cases are not being reached and they’re going home with no decision in a case,” said Smithfield attorney Jack O’Hale. “And please understand our clerks are working very hard, they’re working overtime, they’re working at night, I’ve seen them down here on the weekends working.”

He also said that prosecutors are doing their part, working very hard to make the system work.

Summing up the experience of this tech overhaul, O’Hale said, “It’s not efficient and it’s a debacle. It’s a total waste of time.”

Basic access is also a major factor.

Daughtry told CBS 17 he’s not been able to access 90% of his client’s court files.

“So I’m spending more time figuring out how to work and how to get court files that I’m entitled to by law to help my clients. I’m spending more time doing that than I am working for my clients. So, their constitutional rights, their due-process rights are being affected everyday,” Daughtry said.

The three also say the broadband infrastructure in parts of the state can’t or won’t be able to handle what is a totally paperless process. A process that, even at its best, takes much longer and has more steps.

“This system is supposed to go statewide. There is no viable statewide infrastructure set up,” O’Hale said. “Just last Friday, a week ago today, I was in court in Benson and we couldn’t hold court, we couldn’t dispose of cases because they couldn’t get the computers to come on.”

Fitzhugh added, “I don’t expect the public to say ‘hey these poor lawyers,’ but this all has an impact on the public, on the taxpayer. And our job in working through the system is to help folks. And we’re not just working through helping our clients anymore, we’re trying to make something work that just plain doesn’t.”

Tyler Technologies has referred all questions to the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts which is overseeing the project. CBS 17 did reach out for a response to the concerns that attorneys are expressing but as of this publication, there has not been a response.