‘A freak accident’: Mother of NC skydiver killed after jump remembers her daughter

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – We are learning new details about the woman who lost her life after a skydiving accident in South Carolina.

Chester County coroner Terry Tinker says 33-year-old Amie Begg died of blunt force trauma after a skydive landing went from at Skydive Carolina. Begg’s family told WBTV’s Anne Marie Hagerty that their Amie was adventurous, brave – unlike any other.

Her brother said she just became a skydiving teacher and taught a safety class on Saturday.

Just one day before she took her final jump at Skydive Carolina.

“She lived life to the fullest like nobody ever could,” said Lisa Begg, Amie’s mother.

Begg says her daughter loved all things adventure – just check out her Instagram page.

Colorful photos of experiences around the world.

“She was loved by so many and she did what she loved,” said Amie’s mother.

Amie’s brother Cody said his sister was the best — you could hear admiration in his voice when he bragged about her being the first woman to solo bike around the basecamp of Everest.

“She had a wonderful life doing everything she enjoyed,” said her brother Cody.

One of those things — skydiving.

Skydive Carolina says she had over 800 successful dives under her belt.

On Sunday afternoon she was there for a dive, but they say she tried an advanced landing move and landed too hard.

The coroner tells WBTV the 33-year-old died from blunt force trauma.

“It just was a freak accident,” said Amie’s mother.

Her family we spoke to said they are on the way here to remember the life of the woman they say inspired everyone around her with passion for adventure and for life. We’ll bring you more on Amie from them as they are ready to share about her.

WBTV went back through records and found that Begg’s is the fifth death at Skydive Carolina in the past 10 years.

