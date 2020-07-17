CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Get ready for a free night at the movies! Lowe’s Home Improvement is hosting multiple drive-in movies this summer.
These are free events, but organizers said donations can be accepted to help local women-owned and minority-owned businesses.
With any donation you make, Lowe’s will match it two-to-one, up to $50,000, to help small businesses in Charlotte impacted by the pandemic.
The movies are being hosted Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19 at the Pineville Lowes located at 10625 McMullen Creek Parkway.
Here are the details:
The Secret Life of Pets
Saturday, July 18, 2020
9 p.m.
Free
Two mismatched mutts get lost in NYC due to their feuding, and must find their way home. During their journey, they encounter a vicious bunny who plans to lead a group of abandoned pets on a mission of revenge against humanity.
The Pursuit of Happyness
Sunday, July 19, 2020
9 p.m.
Free
A failed salesman tries to care for his young son after they lose their home.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- A free night at the movies! NC Lowe’s Home Improvement stores hosting drive-in movies this weekend
- Store receives threats after videotaped incident of woman refusing to wear mask
- No fans, window units allowed in Denver schools without AC during pandemic
- Michigan store owners bury $1 million in jewelry for real-life treasure hunt
- NC woman describes moments after newborn baby was found in trash can
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now